Nikita Dutta Reflects on Her Transition from TV to Films & Future Aspirations
Nikita Dutta's seamless transition from television to the silver screen stands as a testament to her dedication and hard work.
Rising to fame with her role in the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, Dutta expresses her gratitude towards the film for changing the trajectory of her career
Dutta's career, which began with her participation in Miss India 2012, took a significant turn when she ventured into acting
Despite the financial allure of television, Dutta was determined to carve a niche for herself in films
Her role in Kabir Singh not only garnered her widespread recognition but also opened new doors in the film industry
Reflecting on her decision to transition from TV to films, Dutta shares, I have a lot of respect for television...but I don't think I can connect to that world anymore
Despite facing discrimination early in her film career due to her television background, Dutta remained undeterred, choosing roles that aligned with her long-term vision
