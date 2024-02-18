In a recent turn of events that could significantly affect the daily lives of millions, the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has made a decisive move to suspend the transportation of petroleum products across the nation.
This drastic step is a direct response to the skyrocketing operational costs that have challenged the sector, particularly the rising price of diesel, which now fluctuates between N1,250 to N1,400 per liter depending on the location.
This announcement comes at a time when Nigerians are already grappling with economic challenges, adding another layer of complexity to the nation's socio-economic landscape.
At the heart of this unfolding situation is a stark disparity between the climbing operational costs and the stagnant freight rates, which have not seen an adjustment since the last administration.
This imbalance has placed an unsustainable financial burden on transporters, compelling NARTO to call for a halt in their operations.
The association has highlighted several critical issues needing immediate attention, including limited access to depots, ambiguous regulatory frameworks, and the hurdles faced in securing affordable financing for vehicle maintenance and upgrades.
These challenges are not just logistical but deeply impact the economic fabric of the transportation sector, which plays a crucial role in Nigeria's oil-dependent economy.