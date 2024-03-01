Nigeria Seeks $10 Billion from Binance Amid Crackdown on Illegal Crypto Transactions
Nigeria has put forward a demand for a $10 billion retribution fee from the global cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, marking a significant escalation in the country's crackdown on illicit financial activities
Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, unveiled this development during an interview with the BBC
This move comes amidst allegations that Binance facilitated illegal currency transactions within Nigeria, raising profound concerns over the regulation and oversight of cryptocurrency operations in the nation
In a dramatic turn of events, the Nigerian government's focus on Binance has intensified, following allegations of the crypto platform's involvement in processing $26 billion of potentially illicit funds
The detentions of two Binance executives in Abuja, after the lifting of a two-year ban on banks' interactions with crypto platforms, underscore the government's stern stance on enforcing financial regulations and combating money laundering
The Central Bank of Nigeria and other regulatory bodies have pointed fingers at Binance for facilitating funds from unidentified sources, leading to a collaborative investigation into the platform's activities
Binance's regulatory woes are not confined to Nigeria. The platform has been under the microscope in various jurisdictions for similar concerns related to unlicensed money transmitting and non-compliance with anti-money laundering protocols