American singer Nick Jonas received a warm welcome in Mumbai for his Lollapalooza performance but faced unexpected hurdles during departure.
Mumbai airport officials denied him entry due to missing documents, captured in a viral video shared on social media.
The incident, reportedly involving a forgotten ticket, stirred widespread reactions online.
Despite this, the Jonas Brothers delivered a successful performance at Lollapalooza, embraced by Indian fans.
The trio's interaction with Bollywood celebrities, including Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas,
added glamour to their India visit, as shared through concert snippets online.
