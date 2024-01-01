NFTScan and OneID Partnership: A Leap Towards Advanced NFT and Web3 Transparency. 

This alliance will be an important milestone in the Web3 space. 

The basis of this partnership is the aim of creating a robust and fluid decentralized framework.

This will be facilitated through a simplified account search algorithm, all in one application. 

But this partnership extends beyond the mere integration of technologies.

 It represents a strategic move towards a more unified Web3 ecosystem.

