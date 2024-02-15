Director Todd Phillips surprised fans on Valentine's Day with romantic images from "Joker: Folie à Deux," featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as the iconic couple.
The photos hint at a passionate storyline, generating excitement for the mid-April teaser trailer release and the October premiere.
The star-studded cast promises a unique blend of drama and musical elements set in Arkham Asylum.
Cinematographer Lawrence Sher's insights into Lady Gaga's method acting contribute to the film's anticipation.
Following the success of the original "Joker," expectations are high for the sequel.
Phillips' Valentine's Day gift has heightened fans' eagerness to witness the intriguing love story between the Joker and Harley Quinn unfold.
