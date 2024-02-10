Netflix's 'Bandidos': Adventure Comedy Unfolds in Mexican Caribbean Setting
The show, created and written by Pablo Tébar and directed by Adrián Grunberg, introduces viewers to Miguel and his accomplice, Lilí, who embark on a dangerous quest to retrieve a Mayan treasure from a sunken Spanish galleon that sank during the War of Independence
The series will be available for streaming starting March 13th, 2024
Based on an ancient map, Miguel and Lilí navigate through the stunning landscapes of the Mexican Caribbean, facing numerous challenges along the way
"Bandidos" boasts an impressive cast, including Alfonso Dosal as Miguel, Ester Expósito as Lilí, Juan Pablo Medina, Mabel Cadena, Nicolás Furtado, Andrés Baida, Andrea Chaparro, Juan Pablo Fuentes, and Bruno Bichir
Each character brings their unique charm and complexity to the story, adding depth and intrigue to the already captivating plot