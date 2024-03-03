Netflix to Stream R-Rated Horror Comedy 'There's Something in the Barn' March 2024

Netflix debuts 'There's Something in the Barn', a Norwegian horror-comedy, adding to its collection

The film features a family encountering a gnome in a cabin, blending horror and humor

Directed by Magnus Martens, the R-rated comedy stars Martin Starr and Amrita Acharia

There's Something in the Barn' promises a unique genre blend rarely seen on screen

The movie follows a family's nightmare in a secluded cabin inherited from relatives

Despite dreams of tranquility, the family faces a blood-thirsty gnome with a vendetta

Critics commend the film's blend of horror and comedy, giving it a 79% score on Rotten Tomatoes