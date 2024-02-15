Netflix Reveals Top 10 Most Popular Movies: Red Notice Reigns Supreme
1. Red Notice (230.9 million views) - This is an action-comedy film directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.
2. Don’t Look Up (171.4 million views) - Directed by Adam McKay, this is an apocalyptic political satire black comedy film. It features an ensemble cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan.
3. The Adam Project (157.6 million views) - This is a science-fiction action comedy film directed by Shawn Levy. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo.
4. Bird Box (157.4 million views) - Directed by Susanne Bier, this post-apocalyptic horror thriller film is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Josh Malerman.
5. The Gray Man (139.3 million views) - This film is about a shadowy CIA agent who uncovers damning agency secrets. Starring Ryan Gosling.
6. We Can Be Heroes (137.3 million views)- This is a superhero film written and directed by Robert Rodriguez.
7. The Mother (136.4 million views) - This film stars Jennifer Lopez as a former US army operative who teams up with an FBI agent to rescue her kidnapped daughter.