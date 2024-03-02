Netflix Releases Indrani Mukerjea Series Following Court's Dismissal of CBI's Plea
Documentary series on Indrani Mukerjea, who is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora, was released on the OTT platform Netflix
The Indrani Mukerjea Story The Buried Truth', delves into the disappearance of 25-year-old Bora
The High Court asked the documentary makers to postpone the release following CBI's concerns about potential influence on the judicial process
On Thursday, the court dismissed the CBI's petition seeking a stay until the trial is complete, allowing the documentary's release
Bora was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Mukerjea, her then-driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012
Bora was Mukerjea's daughter from her previous relationship. Her body was burnt in a forest in Maharashtra's Raigad district
The murder came to light in 2015 after Rai revealed the killing following his arrest in another case
