Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hit back at the International Court of Justice (ICJ)
For not dismissing allegations of genocide against Israel, a case brought forward by South Africa.
The ICJ, while not ruling in favor of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as requested by South Africa
Issued provisional measures instructing Israel to curb any acts that might be interpreted as genocidal towards Palestinians in Gaza.
Netanyahu voiced a strong defense of Israel’s actions, asserting that the country is involved in a just war against Hamas
A hostile entity posing a significant threat to Israel. He underscored Israel’s right to self-defense and its adherence to international law.
