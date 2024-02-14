NBCC (India) Ltd. Share Price Skyrockets 26.3% After Stellar Q3 Performance
NBCC (India) Ltd., the government-owned construction behemoth, has witnessed an unprecedented share price surge.
NBCC (India) Ltd. reported a Total Operating Revenue of ₹5546.62 Cr. and Equity Capital of ₹180.00 Cr. for the fiscal year ending 31/03/2022.
The market cap of the company stands at a staggering ₹22,419.00 Cr.
The primary catalyst behind this meteoric rise is the company's robust performance in Q3,
The company's net profit for the first nine months of the current fiscal year has escalated to ₹273 crore, while its total revenue has grown to ₹6,566 crore.
The Board of Directors of NBCC (India) Ltd. approved the Unaudited Financial Results
NBCC (India) Ltd.'s recent financial success and the board's approval of its Q3 results have significantly contributed
