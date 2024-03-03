Nathan Lyon's Spin Mastery Decimates New Zealand, Australia Wins by 172 in 1st Test

Nathan Lyon led Australia to a decisive 172-run victory over New Zealand in the first Test match

Nathan Lyon led Australia to a decisive victory over New Zealand at the Basin Reserve

Lyon took the crucial wickets of Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, and Glenn Phillips in quick succession

After Cameron Green's inning, Lyon,s spell took Australia to a decisive victory

Lyon's exceptional bowling, left New Zealand struggling to build significant partnerships

Nathan Lyon's exceptional performance, earned him praise from captain Pat Cummins

Lyon again proves his worth as one of the premier spinners in Test cricket