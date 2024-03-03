Nathan Lyon's Spin Mastery Decimates New Zealand, Australia Wins by 172 in 1st Test
Nathan Lyon led Australia to a decisive 172-run victory over New Zealand in the first Test match
Nathan Lyon led Australia to a decisive victory over New Zealand at the Basin Reserve
Lyon took the crucial wickets of Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, and Glenn Phillips in quick succession
After Cameron Green's inning, Lyon,s spell took Australia to a decisive victory
Lyon's exceptional bowling, left New Zealand struggling to build significant partnerships
Nathan Lyon's exceptional performance, earned him praise from captain Pat Cummins
Lyon again proves his worth as one of the premier spinners in Test cricket
