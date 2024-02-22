Ever dreamed of living on Mars? NASA's CHAPEA program is offering a chance!
The CHAPEA program invites adventurers to trade a year on Earth for a simulated Mars mission at Houston's Johnson Space Center.
They seek US citizens aged 30-55 with STEM master's degrees and experience, offering compensation for the unique opportunity.
Challenges include isolation, limited resources, and Mars-like tasks, but the simulation can't mimic gravity.
The habitat offers personal sleeping quarters, shared living spaces, and even areas for exercise and recreation.
The second iteration, starting in 2025, uses Mars Dune Alpha to prepare for the Red Planet's challenges.
It's a unique opportunity that comes with compensation, though NASA remains coy about the figures.
As applications close, the quest for candidates continues, aiming to uncover the mysteries of space travel and shape humanity's future in exploration.
