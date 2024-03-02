NASA Ends $2 Billion OSAM-1 Project: Maxar's Performance and Industry Shifts Cited
NASA said it is shutting down a $2 billion project to test satellite refueling in space
The agency’s auditor recently criticized the OSAM-1 program’s lead contractor, Maxar, for “poor performance.”
The space agency said in a statement that the project was being discontinued after nearly a decade of work.
OSAM-1 has been in development since 2015.
But OSAM-1 has fallen years behind schedule, while the program’s cost to NASA soared.
The report, citing Maxar representatives, noted the company was “no longer profiting from their work on OSAM-1″.
Maxar was previously contracted by NASA in 2019 to help build its Gateway platform in lunar orbit,
