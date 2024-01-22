NASA and Lockheed Martin Showcase X-59: The New Era of Quiet Supersonic Flight
he X-59 has been under development at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works for years
Crafted within the walls of Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works, the X-59 is a testament to innovation and technological advancement
It boasts an unconventional, dartlike profile, stretching nearly 100 feet long and a mere 29.5 feet wide.
This unique aerodynamic design allows the aircraft to achieve impressive speeds of up to 925 MPH
The plane has not yet taken off, for there are many more tests before that can happen
Read More