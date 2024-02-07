Moody's Confirms Credit Ratings of Terna Spa and CDP Reti Spa
In a recent development that underscores the robust financial health of Italian energy companies, Moody's ratings agency has confirmed the credit rating of Terna Spa at 'Baa2' and CDP Reti Spa at 'Baa3', both with a stable outlook.
The ratings come as a stamp of approval on the fiscal stability and creditworthiness of the companies, with Terna's rating standing a notch above the credit rating of the Republic of Italy.