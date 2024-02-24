PM Modi Accuses Congress of Hindering Progress

PM Modi Launches Development Blitz in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addresses virtually at the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Chhattisgarh' programme

PM Modi inaugurated the infrastructural developmental Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also access Congress of hindering the developmental projects

India will become world's third-largest economy within the next five years Says, Modi

Prime Minister further added that Viksit Chhattisgarh is emblematic of the broader journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat'

BJP has Laid emphasis on solar energy and the move to assist farmers in setting up solar plants PM Modi