Rep. Dean Phillips Withdraws from 2024 Presidential Race
Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips exits 2024 Democratic primary, supports Biden.
Phillips cites Biden as America's candidate and our opportunity.
Despite efforts in New Hampshire, Phillips couldn't secure a win; Biden prevailed through write-ins.
Phillips scaled back campaign, laid off staff, struggled to raise funds.
He entered the race over concerns about Biden's reelection chances.
Phillips grew critical of Biden, questioned his physical capacity and policies.
Democrats viewed Phillips' bid as selfish, aimed to unify around Biden.
