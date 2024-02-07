Microsoft in Talks with CISPE to Address EU Antitrust Complaint
Microsoft is in active discussions with the Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers in Europe (CISPE) to address an antitrust complaint lodged by the latter with the European Commission.
The complaint primarily revolves around Microsoft's cloud computing licensing practices, which CISPE alleges are detrimental to the overall cloud computing ecosystem within Europe.
Forming the backbone of the complaint is Microsoft's new contractual terms, which were introduced on October 1. CISPE, which represents a wide spectrum of cloud providers including industry behemoth Amazon and 26 smaller EU cloud services, argues that these terms pose a significant threat to the cloud industry in the region.
This is not the first time Microsoft has encountered such issues. The tech heavyweight had previously revised its licensing terms in 2022 following complaints from competitors in Germany, Italy, Denmark, and France.
CISPE has confirmed that discussions with Microsoft are ongoing with the primary objective of seeking remedies for issues related to the contentious software licensing for cloud infrastructure providers and their customers in Europe.