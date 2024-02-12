Microsoft Edge Boosts Browser Performance on Mac M2 Devices with Profile-Guided Optimizations

Microsoft Edge on Mac M2 Devices Gets 20% Speed Boost with PGO

PGO Implementation in Microsoft Edge Drives 20% Performance Increase for Mac M2 Devices

Microsoft Edge's PGO Implementation Delivers Remarkable 20% Speed Improvement on Mac M2

Enhanced Browser Performance: Microsoft Edge Surges Ahead with PGO for Mac M2

Microsoft Edge Implements PGO for Mac M2, Achieves 20% Speed Enhancement