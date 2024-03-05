Michelle Obama denies presidential bid speculation, supports Biden-Harris reelection
Republicans floated idea, but she's not interested
Biden's low polling and age concerns raised speculation
Obama squashes rumors, not running
In a 2019 statement, she said there's zero chance
She focuses on other ways to improve the country
Despite speculation, she won't seek Oval Office
Obama founded voter engagement organization When We All Vote in 2018
