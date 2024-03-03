Meta introduces paid features to Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
Led by Pratiti Raychoudhury in the 'New Monetization Experiences' group.
Response to Apple's ad tracking changes and declining ad spend.
Aims to diversify revenue streams and explore new models.
Long-term vision: Ensure sustainability and growth.
John Hegemann hints at new paid products and features.
Reflects industry shift; other companies are adopting similar strategies.
Shows Meta's commitment to innovation and adaptability.
