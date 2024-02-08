Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kangethe, a man accused of first-degree murder in Massachusetts, managed to escape from police custody while awaiting extradition. The incident occurred on a day like any other, but its ramifications echo far beyond the walls of the police station.
October 31, 2023, began as an ordinary day for Margaret Mbitu. Little did she know that it would be her last. Her body was discovered two days later in a car at Boston's Logan International Airport, shocking friends, family, and the entire community
The suspect? Her boyfriend, Kevin Kangethe, who had fled back to his native Kenya following the gruesome act.
As the investigation unfolded, Kangethe was apprehended by Kenyan authorities and detained pending extradition proceedings. However, the story took an unexpected turn when Kangethe managed to escape from the police station on February 8, 2024, with the help of an individual claiming to be his lawyer.
Details of the escape remain murky, but it is understood that Kangethe was granted a meeting with his supposed lawyer away from the cells. This provided the perfect opportunity for him to slip away undetected.