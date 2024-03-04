Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla stunned by Anant Ambani's $1m watch during his pre-wedding party
The couple were left in awe over the luxury Richard Mille timepiece sported by Indian billionaire Ambani, 28
You know I never really wanted a watch but after seeing that I was like, watches are cool,' Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says as his wife jokes that she, 'might want that
Richard Mille, a Swiss luxury watchmaking brand, is renowned for its innovative designs and materials
The watch is a piece unique—a one-of-a-kind creation. Crafted in 18k rose gold, it features a bezel adorned with factory diamonds
While it’s not officially for sale, experts believe the value of this Richard Mille RMS-10 Tourbillon Koi Fish watch could easily exceed $1 million
The RMS-10 is part of Richard Mille’s collection, embodying the brand’s vision of non-tourbillon wristwatches
The watch features a baseplate and bridges in grade 5 titanium, an alloy known for its strength and lightweight properties
