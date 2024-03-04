Maren Morris Bids Farewell to Country Music, Embraces New Chapter with Colombia Records

Maren Morris, a name synonymous with powerful narratives in country music, has taken a bold step away from her roots

This is a departure from the genre that propelled her to stardom

Her recent release, a two-song EP titled 'The Bridge', serves not only as a goodbye to country music but also as a prelude to her upcoming journey with Colombia Records

At Colombia Records, she plans to explore and express her artistry with unfettered creativity

The decision to leave the country music scene did not come lightly for Morris

Over the years, she has been vocal about the challenges and systemic issues within the industry, particularly concerning racism and the unequal treatment of women

Her transition to Colombia Records, as detailed in her recent announcement, marks a significant pivot in her career