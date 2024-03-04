Maren Morris Bids Farewell to Country Music, Embraces New Chapter with Colombia Records
Maren Morris, a name synonymous with powerful narratives in country music, has taken a bold step away from her roots
This is a departure from the genre that propelled her to stardom
Her recent release, a two-song EP titled 'The Bridge', serves not only as a goodbye to country music but also as a prelude to her upcoming journey with Colombia Records
At Colombia Records, she plans to explore and express her artistry with unfettered creativity
The decision to leave the country music scene did not come lightly for Morris
Over the years, she has been vocal about the challenges and systemic issues within the industry, particularly concerning racism and the unequal treatment of women
Her transition to Colombia Records, as detailed in her recent announcement, marks a significant pivot in her career
