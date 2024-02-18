Many prioritize working longer hours for increased productivity, but this has downsides.
A survey by Aflac shows 59% of employees report feeling burnout.
Burnout and low engagement hinder performance, prompting a need for a solution.
Research suggests that taking breaks within work hours improves well-being and performance.
Pausing work helps recharge physical and psychological resources, preventing exhaustion.
Not all breaks are equal; factors like length, timing, location, and activity matter.
Short, regular breaks, engaging in physical activity, and spending time outdoors are beneficial.
Organizational recognition of the importance of breaks is crucial for promoting employee well-being and productivity.
