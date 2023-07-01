In a pulsating display of football
, Manchester United clinched a thrilling 4-3 victory over Wolves with the winning goal scored in stoppage time.
Read More
The Premier League match, marked by relentless action, saw 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo emerge as the hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 97th minute.
This pivotal match is now celebrated as a classic within the league’s history, captivating fans across the globe with its high-octane drama.
The match was a roller-coaster ride, with United taking an early lead within the first 22 minutes, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund.
However, the Wolves, displaying remarkable resilience, managed to level the score at 3-3 in the 95th minute.
It was at this nail-biting juncture that Mainoo’s skillful strike sealed the victory for Manchester United.
Read More