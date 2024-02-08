Maldivian Airlines Files Complaint Against MP Abdulla Jabir for Threatening Pilot
In a startling turn of events, Island Aviation, the operator of the Maldives' national airline Maldivian, has filed a police complaint against Kaashidhoo MP Abdulla Jabir.
The Maldives, a picturesque archipelago renowned for its pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters, is no stranger to controversy.
This is not the first time Jabir has found himself in hot water. He has a history of using profanity and disregarding social norms during interactions with the public.
His conduct has not gone unnoticed by the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP).
The incident has sparked a debate about the treatment of airline staff and the responsibility of public figures to uphold decorum.
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next