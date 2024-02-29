MAFS's Ollie Skelton Reveals 90% of Grooms Scouted on Instagram, Shares Casting Insights
Married At First Sight's Ollie Skelton has shared insights into the casting process
He revealed that most male participants are scouted through Instagram rather than applying themselves
He mentioned that 90% of the males in last year's cast were approached, while most girls applied
Ollie initially said yes to an Instagram DM but later changed his mind, only to be convinced by producers about his match, Tahnee Cook
He shared his experience and decision-making process regarding participating in the show
During an appearance on Yahoo Lifestyle's Behind the Edit podcast, Ollie Skelton divulged that a significant majority of the male participants on the show didn't actually apply through traditional methods
Instead, they were discovered and approached by casting producers through Instagram