Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, has failed to weave its magic at the box office, culminating in a disappointing opening week with earnings of just over $26 million domestically
Released amidst high expectations, this latest addition to the Spider-Man universe has fallen short, marking one of Sony Pictures' most notable misfires in recent years
The film, which was expected to lay the groundwork for a new franchise, has instead raised questions about the future of superhero movies
With a worldwide gross of $51.9 million against a backdrop of dismal reviews and an uninspired marketing campaign, Madame Web has found little to no favor among fans and newcomers to the superhero genre
The film, which showcases Johnson as a clairvoyant paramedic destined to save future Spider Women, was anticipated to outperform competing titles at the box office
However, it was unexpectedly bested by a music biopic, landing in an underwhelming second place
Directed by SJ Clarkson, the movie's lack of critical and commercial success has led Sony Pictures to scrap any plans for sequels or spin-offs
As Sony Pictures reassesses its strategy for future superhero endeavors, the industry as a whole is left to ponder the evolving tastes of its audience and the formula for blockbuster success