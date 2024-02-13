Madame Web Falls Short After World Premiere: Critics Unravel Its Disappointments
Initial reactions to the film have been largely negative, with criticisms aimed at its clunky writing, messy editing, and mediocre performances despite a promising cast.
The movie, a suspense-driven thriller, explores the origin story of Marvel's enigmatic heroine, Cassandra Webb, played by Johnson.
Critics praised the film's cinematography and concept but highlighted poor execution, disappointing performances, and missed opportunities as major flaws.
Despite the overall negative reception, some critics found solace in Johnson and Tahar Rahim's performances, citing their ability to shine amidst the film's shortcomings.
With the film set for release on February 14, fans remain hopeful that Madame Web may still offer an enjoyable experience for Marvel enthusiasts, but its redemption in the eyes of the audience remains uncertain.