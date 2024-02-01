Macy's, Inc. Charting New Course in Leadership Transition: Tony Spring takes office as CEO.
The change comes at a time when investors are submitting bids to take Macy's private at a valuation of $5.8 billion.
Spring is known for nurturing talent within its company culture.
As the new CEO, Spring is committed to driving innovation, driving profitable sales growth.
Its primary goal is to strengthen Macy's position as a trusted source for quality brands.
Macy's is beginning a new chapter in the company's storied history of leadership transition.
