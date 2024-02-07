Lothar Matthaus Shares Thoughts on Potential Managerial Changes in European Football
sparking discussions about potential candidates and their suitability for the role.
Among the frontrunners is Xabi Alonso, the former Liverpool player who is currently coaching Bayer Leverkusen.
Lothar Matthaus, a German football legend, has shared his insights on the managerial changes in European football's top clubs.
He believes that Alonso might decline the opportunity to coach Liverpool as he could be holding out for the chance to manage Real Madrid in the future.
This speculation is fueled by Alonso's impressive performance as the head coach of Bayer Leverkusen
