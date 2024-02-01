Longlegs' film sparks speculation with a mysterious marketing campaign and NEON's cryptic tweets.
Polygon analysis suggests a 1974-1992 serial killer plot, with Maika Monroe as an FBI agent.
Nicolas Cage's role in 'Longlegs' remains shrouded, adding to the mystery.
Recent teaser intensifies anticipation for the 2024 premiere, date undisclosed.
Directed by Oz Perkins, 'Longlegs' promises a terrifying experience with religious and occult elements.
The film unravels unsolved mysteries, revealing occult evidence and maintaining an eerie tone through posters
