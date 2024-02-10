Liverpool's Vibrant Chinese New Year Celebration: A Symphony of Light, Art, and Stories
The church's surroundings transform into a living gallery with a 7-foot driftwood dragon and crafted leaves bearing messages of hope.
The Royal Albert Dock showcases a 22-meter fire-breathing dragon and mesmerizing fire performances by the Bring The Fire Project.
Liverpool's Chinese New Year celebrations promise a memorable journey through culture, art, and community, symbolizing unity, hope, and resilience.
The visual spectacle, accompanied by an original soundscape, narrates a tale of courage and hope inspired by Chinese folklore.
The projection show at the Bombed Out Church runs from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM each night.
