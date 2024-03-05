Lithuania Invests Over €9M to Digitize Its Language, Boosting AI and Accessibility

Lithuania initiates groundbreaking project to digitize its language, merging cultural heritage with technology for innovation

Aims to create a comprehensive phonetic library and four textual libraries

Marks a significant step in preserving linguistic heritage while embracing technology

€9 million investment underscores commitment to the fusion of technology and culture

Focuses on developing a phonetic library supporting speech recognition for inclusivity

Subsequent phase values at €5.27 million concentrates on advanced textual libraries

Democratizes access to AI tools in Lithuania, promoting innovation and enhancing user experience across various applications