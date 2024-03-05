Lithuania Invests Over €9M to Digitize Its Language, Boosting AI and Accessibility
Lithuania initiates groundbreaking project to digitize its language, merging cultural heritage with technology for innovation
Aims to create a comprehensive phonetic library and four textual libraries
Marks a significant step in preserving linguistic heritage while embracing technology
€9 million investment underscores commitment to the fusion of technology and culture
Focuses on developing a phonetic library supporting speech recognition for inclusivity
Subsequent phase values at €5.27 million concentrates on advanced textual libraries
Democratizes access to AI tools in Lithuania, promoting innovation and enhancing user experience across various applications
