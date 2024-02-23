8 beautiful Ascot-appropriate dresses for a day at the races
The Royal Ascot, held annually in Berkshire, England, is a renowned event combining horse racing with fashion and tradition.
The 2024 Royal Ascot, scheduled for June 18-22, emphasizes not only horse racing but also style, sustainability, and individual expression.
The event's strict dress code, particularly in the prestigious Royal Enclosure, emphasizes modesty and formal attire, with hats or headpieces being compulsory.
While the Queen Anne and Village Enclosures offer some leniency, smart daywear remains the focus throughout the event.
Sustainability takes center stage at the 2024 Royal Ascot, with attendees encouraged to opt for outfits from charity shops, boutiques, vintage stores, or resale websites.
This focus on sustainable fashion aligns with broader societal shifts towards environmental consciousness and responsible consumption.
Celebrity stylist Miranda Holder advocates for blending style with sustainability, guiding racegoers on fashionable yet eco-friendly choices.
Read more:
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next