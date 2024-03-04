Paris Fashion Week AW 2024 featured prominent figures like Blackpink, Kate Moss, and Sienna Miller attending highly anticipated shows by Balmain, Loewe, Dior, Chloé, and Saint Laurent.
Loewe's show attracted celebrities including Pharrell, Olivia Cooke, Emilia Clarke, and fictional royalty Ed McVey and Princess Maria-Olympia.
Dior's showcase highlighted chic suiting worn by Jennifer Lawrence and school-girl charm displayed by Blackpink's Jisoo, solidifying trends like sheer hosiery and slouchy socks.
almain and Saint Laurent featured Serena Williams, Lily Collins, and Kate Moss, each bringing their unique takes on the latest fashion trends.
Sienna Miller made a notable return at Chloé's show, her first appearance since giving birth, alongside celebrities Meghann Fahy and Alexa Chung.
Kate Moss redefined mob wife chic at Saint Laurent, marking her return as a face of the brand, while her daughter Lila opted for classic elegance.
Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards continued their trend of coordinated couple's style at Balmain, solidifying their status as fashion icons.
The AW 2024 collections showcased diverse inspirations, from Dior's chic suiting to Acne Studios' grunge aesthetics modeled by Willow Smith, offering a range of style directions for the upcoming season and influencing future trends.