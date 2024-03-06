Gigi Hadid showcased her versatility and star power during the finale of Paris Fashion Week by gracing the runways of both Chanel and Miu Miu's FallWinter 2024 collections.
In Chanel's showcase, Hadid wore a captivating long-sleeved black belted turtleneck midi dress with a sheer bottom half, adorned with layers of gold jewelry, illustrating Chanel's romantic and intricate designs.
The Chanel collection, inspired by the Deauville sky, featured long, romantic silhouettes with cinematic references, merging the brand's storied heritage with contemporary fashion.
At Miu Miu's show, Hadid donned Look 39, featuring a stylish shirt dress paired with a lavish brown fur coat, a black bag, and Mary Jane shoes, showcasing Miu Miu's blend of traditional femininity with modern, edgy elements.
The Miu Miu ensemble was accessorized with a dazzling brooch and a pearl necklace, highlighting the brand's commitment to unique and eclectic aesthetics.
Hadid's back-to-back appearances underscored her enduring appeal and versatility as a model, transitioning seamlessly between two iconic fashion houses within hours.
Beyond the runway, Hadid was spotted on the Parisian streets in an edgy black structured coat, dark shades, and carrying Miu Miu's Arcadie Matelassé Nappa leather bag.
Her effortless transition from high-profile runway shows to everyday street style reinforced Gigi Hadid's influential role in shaping fashion trends, solidifying her status as a fashion icon bridging the gap between high fashion and street style.