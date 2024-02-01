Legendary Actor Carl Weathers, Known for Iconic Role as Apollo Creed in ‘Rocky’ Movies, Dies at 76
Read More
With a career that spanned several decades, Weathers’ roles were as diverse as they were impactful, including parts in ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Predator.’
His depiction of Apollo Creed, a strong and positive Black character, during a time when Hollywood was slowly diversifying its representation, has been lauded.
Before stepping into the world of acting, Carl Weathers had a brief but notable career as a professional football player with the Oakland Raiders.
Weathers’ most iconic role was undoubtedly that of Apollo Creed, a character initially intended for boxer Ken Norton.
In the wake of his passing, tributes have poured in from co-stars and fans alike. Sylvester Stallone, who shared the screen with Weathers in the ‘Rocky’ films,
Read More