Promotion-chasing Leeds United saw their ambition for a club record 10 successive league wins halted in a gripping 1-1 draw against 10-man Huddersfield

A pivotal match that could have significant implications for their Premier League promotion aspirations.

The encounter, marked by high tensions and strategic gameplay, saw Leeds aiming to narrow the gap with league leader Leicester

Only to be met with resilient opposition that left them grappling for a point

From the onset, Daniel Farke's Leeds United side exhibited a strong start, pressing Huddersfield and creating early chances

However, Huddersfield, undeterred by the visitors' aggressive gameplay, managed to contain Leeds

The turning point came when Michal Helik capitalized on a rebound to put Huddersfield ahead demonstrating the unpredictability and excitement of football

The match's intensity escalated with Jonathan Hogg's sending-off, setting the stage for a dramatic second half