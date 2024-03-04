LeBron James Makes NBA History First to Score 40,000 Points
Basketball's Monumental Moment LeBron James' Unprecedented Feat
A Layup for the Ages LeBron James' Journey to 40,000 Points
Versatility on Display LeBron James' Record-Breaking 3-Pointer
Coaches in Awe Darvin Ham and Michael Malone Praise LeBron's Legacy
Beyond Scoring LeBron James' 10,000-Club of Points, Rebounds, and Assists
Dedication and IQ LeBron James' Legacy Beyond the Numbers
From High School to History LeBron James' Everlasting Impact on Basketball
Read more:
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next