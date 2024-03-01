Kylie Jenner Debunks Ozempic Rumors, Flaunts Morning Routine with Kids on TikTok

Kylie Jenner recently took to TikTok to share a glimpse into her busy morning routine with her children

Debunking rumors about using Ozempic for weight loss

The video showcases Jenner's hands-on approach as a mother

Without assistance from nannies

Her creativity in preparing meals for her kids, Stormi and Aire

This comes amid speculations and comments on social media

Regarding her post-pregnancy weight loss