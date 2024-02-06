King Charles Diagnosed with Cancer: Royal Engagements Postponed

King Charles has been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer

The news, announced by Buckingham Palace, was an incidental finding during a recent procedure meant to treat an enlarged prostate

The 75-year-old monarch has already commenced regular treatments and has been advised to temporarily put public-facing duties on hold

The cancer diagnosis was unexpected, discovered during subsequent checks after a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate

The palace emphasized the need to make the announcement to avoid any health speculation surrounding the King