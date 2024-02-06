King Charles Diagnosed with Cancer: Royal Engagements Postponed
King Charles has been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer
The news, announced by Buckingham Palace, was an incidental finding during a recent procedure meant to treat an enlarged prostate
The 75-year-old monarch has already commenced regular treatments and has been advised to temporarily put public-facing duties on hold
The cancer diagnosis was unexpected, discovered during subsequent checks after a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate
The palace emphasized the need to make the announcement to avoid any health speculation surrounding the King
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next