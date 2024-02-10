Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Enjoy Vacation in the British Virgin Islands

Renowned American actor and comedian, Kevin Hart, along with his wife, Eniko Parrish Hart

recently selected the picturesque British Virgin Islands (BVI) for their vacation

delighting in what is often referred to as 'Nature's Little Secrets'.

The couple, who have been married since August 13, 2016, and share two children

took to social media to share glimpses of their enchanting getaway.