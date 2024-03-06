Kerala Targets Carbon Neutrality by 2050 with Climate Change Adaptation Mission

KCCAM, established by the state government, focuses on resilience and sustainable development across sectors like agriculture and transportation

The mission's strategy emphasizes comprehensive policies and legal frameworks to enhance Kerala's resilience to climate impacts

In its first high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, KCCAM outlined its ambitious transition plan

Adaptation, resilience, and promotion of cleaner technologies are central to KCCAM's agenda

Chief Minister Vijayan's leadership underscores a strong political commitment to Kerala's sustainable future

KCCAM aims to develop policies that pave the way for a carbon-neutral and environmentally sustainable state

The initiative marks a landmark effort in combating climate change and fostering resilience in Kerala's development journey