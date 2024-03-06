Kerala Targets Carbon Neutrality by 2050 with Climate Change Adaptation Mission
KCCAM, established by the state government, focuses on resilience and sustainable development across sectors like agriculture and transportation
The mission's strategy emphasizes comprehensive policies and legal frameworks to enhance Kerala's resilience to climate impacts
In its first high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, KCCAM outlined its ambitious transition plan
Adaptation, resilience, and promotion of cleaner technologies are central to KCCAM's agenda
Chief Minister Vijayan's leadership underscores a strong political commitment to Kerala's sustainable future
KCCAM aims to develop policies that pave the way for a carbon-neutral and environmentally sustainable state
The initiative marks a landmark effort in combating climate change and fostering resilience in Kerala's development journey
