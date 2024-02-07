Karya Spearheads Creation of AI Datasets in Indian Languages, Empowering Rural India
Providing jobs and education to over 100,000 workers, especially rural women.
Supporting dataset validation and AI development.
Bridging marginalized communities into the digital economy through AI access.
Partnering with non-profits to reach 100 million people by 2030.
Creating reliable datasets while addressing language underrepresentation.
Read more
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ member.name }}
Read Next