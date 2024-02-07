Kansas City Chiefs Gear Up for Super Bowl LVIII with On-Field Workouts and Team Focus
The Kansas City Chiefs, steered by head coach Andy Reid, resume training ahead of Super Bowl LVIII
The team emphasizes a balance of fun and focus in practice, prepares for potential distractions in Las Vegas, studies their opponents, and finds motivation in the legacy of late franchise matriarch Norma Hunt.
As the sun rose over Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort, the Kansas City Chiefs, guided by venerable head coach Andy Reid, began their preparations for Super Bowl LVIII
The training session marked a return to the field following a day of rest, a balance of fun and focus that characterizes the Chiefs' approach to practice
The team, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was reminded of the essential blend of physical and mental preparation for the upcoming 'business trip