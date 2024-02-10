Julius Rodriguez Set to Mesmerize West Hollywood with His Unique Jazz Blend
The event will take place at The Sun Rose venue at 19.00.
An intimate musical experience will be offered to adult audiences only.
24-year-old pianist and multi-instrumentalist Julius Rodriguez has already left an indelible mark on the music industry.
Rodriguez started his solo career in 2022 with his debut album titled 'Let Sound Tell All'.
Tonight's performance, part of West Hollywood's Winter Sounds concert series, promises to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers.
